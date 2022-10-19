LIZ Truss has sent a message to people across the UK as she faced calls to resign.

Ms Truss faced a lively Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons in which she faced her third clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister.

The Government has previously sought to blame global conditions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the UK’s economic difficulties.

But an Ipsos poll found that 80 per cent of people thought Government policies had contributed to the rising cost of living, the same proportion that said the war in Ukraine had been a factor.

In response to criticism Liz Truss told MPs shared a three-word message and said: "I am sorry," as she accepted she had made mistakes on the economy.

She said: “I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes.

“But the right thing to do in those circumstances is to make changes, which I have made, and to get on with the job and deliver for the British people.”

Shouts of “resign” could be heard as Ms Truss was speaking.

Liz Truss has said her record of action is more than that of the Labour leader.

Sir Keir Starmer asked her during Prime Minister’s Questions: “A book is being written about the prime minister’s time in office. Apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas. Is that the release date or the title?”

The prime minister replied: “I have been in office for just under two months and I have delivered the energy price guarantee making sure that people aren’t paying £6,000 bills this winter.

“I’ve reversed the national insurance increase and I’ve also taken steps, and we will be taking steps, to crack down on the militant unions.

“That is more of a record of action than the honourable gentleman in his two-and-a-half years in the job.”