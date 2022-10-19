GWENT'S Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said it would be his “preference” for street lights to be switched on in Caerphilly County Borough.

Since late 2019, street lights have been switched off each night between midnight and 5.30am.

The Labour-led council has previously said its the policy is intended to limit environmental impact. In June 2019, Caerphilly County Borough Council declared a climate emergency.

Plaid Cymru has long criticised the decision to switch off street lights and has accused the council of cost-cutting and making residents feel unsafe.

Labour PCC Jeff Cuthbert said it would be his “personal preference” for the street lights to remain on, if possible.

But, he added: “I recognise the incredibly difficult situation local councils are now presented with, trying to ensure that they continue to deliver critical services in the context of year on year budget cuts and a cost of living crisis.”

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Plaid Cymru has revealed that 78 per cent of street lights have been switched off across the county borough.

New Tredegar has the highest number of lights out, with 780 out of 865 – 90 per cent – switched off during the early hours

Plaid Cymru councillor Gary Enright, who represents Llanbradach, said: “Labour leaders have in the past tried to justify switching off lights, saying it was being done to reduce Caerphilly’s carbon footprint, but they know full well that 100 per cent of electricity supplied to lampposts comes from renewable energy sources. The council should really be looking closely at public safety and concerns that people feel unsafe.

“Having experienced the total darkness when I took a colleague to the airport – trust me when I say I’m not intimidated by anything – but that was a completely uncomfortable experience. Imagine having to walk home through that, when you physically cannot see your hand in front of you, say having finished a late night shift.”

Leader of the Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Lindsay Whittle, said: “While, thankfully, we don’t have many incidents of people being attacked, there are many who are afraid to go out at night. Yes, we fear for the elderly, yes, we fear for the women, yes we fear for the children but this is an issue that affects us all.

“Every victim of crime suffers but so do their families. Imagine the knock on the door by police, all because we turned the lights off and did nothing to restore them. This needs to change and with the dark nights ahead what better time.”

Mr Cuthbert said Gwent continues to be “one of the safest places in the UK to live and work”.

He added: “While we will never be complacent, I am reassured that we are seeing crimes such as domestic burglaries falling across the region thanks to the proactive work of our police officers.”

Deputy leader of the Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Charlotte Bishop, has started a petition to switch the street lights back on.

Cllr Bishop said: “Caerphilly council pushed up council tax this year despite our warnings about the impact on residents. They’ve also got £180 million lying in balances – time they used some of it to put the lights back on.

“Of course, low energy lights have been fitted in street lights over the years so the cost implications will be lower. The police presence on our streets is not what it was, so people need some reassurance in these difficult times so let’s get the lights back on.”

Switching street lights back on was a key part of Plaid Cymru’s manifesto during the council elections in May 2022. The party made gains in some areas and losses in others, but maintained its 18 elected members.

Cllr Pritchard has previously defended the decision to switch street lights off citing environmental concerns.

He said: “It’s not an issue that comes up much – people haven’t been mentioning it to me.

“During the height of an energy crisis, I don’t think it would be wise to switch lights back on when there is a possibility of a blackout on the way.”