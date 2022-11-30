A common theme in property disputes is a breakdown in relationship between the parties involved. When this happens, the parties tend to lose the ability to negotiate a settlement; matters can then escalate rapidly, causing considerable stress.

At RDP, we are instructed on a diverse range of property-related matters. Two common examples are:

Boundary Disputes – These are usually disputes between neighbours about the correct location of the boundary between their properties. One example would be a simple error made by one party who replaces their garden fence but in doing so puts the new fence back in the wrong place, inadvertently taking an area of their neighbour’s land.

Adverse Possession Claims – Someone who is not the original legal owner of a parcel of land, and who has not been given permission to use that land by the owner, may gain the legal title after having had exclusive use of the land for a significant period, provided the legal owner has not previously raised a dispute about their using the land. We can be instructed either:

to make a claim for adverse possession at the land registry so that the land in question is then registered in the client’s name; or

to use adverse possession as a defence if the legal landowner becomes aware that our client is using their land and makes a claim against them, believing that they are trespassing.

Whether the property in question is a large estate or a more typical residential property, the Litigation team at RDP Law have a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise to support you and help you navigate the legal process, using mediation where appropriate to limit cost and inconvenience, and reducing the time a matter may take to resolve.

Alternatively, should it be necessary we are always ready to help you assert your legal rights, either defending an action that may be brought against you or proactively bringing a claim on your behalf.

When conflict arises, you need a skilled, dedicated team around you to advise you on your legal rights and to support you through the best course of action. You need the experts at RDP Law.

