ONE of Liz Truss’s most senior advisors has been suspended from Downing Street pending an investigation, Sky News Reports.

Jason Stein, a senior advisor to the prime minister, is reportedly facing a probe by the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics unit.

The investigation follows accusations that he was responsible for unauthorised negative briefings against former cabinet ministers.

Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ as Prime Minister

Stein was a key aide during Truss’s leadership campaign.

Sky News reports that the suspension has been confirmed just before the Prime Minister began her third session of Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons.

She has faced calls to resign following her reversal of most of the government’s mini-budget.

Liz Truss faces calls to resign at PMQs

Liz Truss today faced a lively Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons in which she faced her third clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

In response to criticism Liz Truss told MPs a three-word message and said: "I am sorry," as she accepted she had made mistakes on the economy.

She said: “I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes.

“But the right thing to do in those circumstances is to make changes, which I have made, and to get on with the job and deliver for the British people.”

Shouts of “resign” could be heard as she was speaking.