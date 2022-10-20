Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- The Welsh Government is to make an order for the stopping up of parts of Constables Close, Pillgwenlly, Newport, so that development can be carried out in accordance with planning permission for the conversion of plots 21 to 28 from eight flats to four dwellings; conversion of plots 1 and 2 from dwellings to five supported accommodation flats; conversion of plot 3 from a dwelling to two maisonettes; demolition of plots 15, 16, 29 and 30 and replacement with an open space; rebuilding the side elevations of plots 14, 16 and 31; widening of rear gardens at plots 9, 10 and 34; and the creation of parking and landscaping.

The lengths of the road to be stopped up are:

An irregular shaped length of highway on Constables Close with a total area of 430 sq m;

A triangular shaped length of highway in the north east corner of the turning head of Constables Close having an area of 2 sq m;

A triangular shaped length of highway located north west of the 42 Clarence Street, with a total area of 0.8 sq m;

And a triangular shaped length of the highway south east of 43 Clarence Street, with a total area of 1.5 sq m.

- Harding Evans, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Robert Isaac Pugh (deceased), formerly of Ty Melyn Farm, Risca, who died on April 29, 2019.

- Twomlows Ltd, Caldicot, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Peter Yendle (deceased), formerly of 29 Sir Charles Crescent, Newport, who died on July 12, 2021.

- SY Pumps Ltd of Unit 14, Orgreave Drive, Dorehouse Industrial Estate, Handsworth, Sheffield, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Magor Pill Farm, Whitehall, Magor, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Bridge Street, Newbridge, from its junctions with North Road and Newbridge Street Car Park.

The proposed order is expected to commence on October 17 from 11pm to 5am on October 21 and from 11pm on October 21 to 5am on October 31. It will last for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

Emergency service, pedestrian and resident access will not be maintained.

Alternative routes are via Bridge Street, High Street, Bryngwyn Road, High Street, A4048, A472.

The reason for making the order is to allow for removal of the existing Newport Road Bridge and replace with new.

The order is required by Network Rail.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Tir Y Cwm Lane, Risca, from its junctions with Dan Y Graig.

The proposed order is expected to commence on October 17 for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is expected the works will be completed by October 28.

Emergency service, pedestrian and resident access will be maintained.

The reason for making the order is to allow for duct works.

The order is required by Quantum Traffic Management.