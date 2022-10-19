GWENT Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was left injured in a crash at a supermarket car park.
A bicycle and a grey car were reportedly involved in a crash in the car park at the Caerphilly branch of Asda, in the town's Pontygwindy Road.
The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, received minor injuries, while the driver of the car reportedly left the scene following the collision, the police said.
The incident happened at around 1.20pm on Friday, October 14.
The force is now appealing to the public for information that may help their investigation.
"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were in Asda car park, Caerphilly between 1pm and 3pm to contact us," a spokesperson for the police said.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200348478.
Alternatively, you can call report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
