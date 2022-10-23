THIS eight-bedroom home on Park Road, Penarth, is on the market for £3,250,000.

According to the agents, ACJ Properties, Penarth, it is "arguably, the finest house in a fabulously private location on the finest road in the beautiful seaside town of Penarth".

The property offers 6,000 sq feet of fully restored Victorian elegance and grandeur complimented by smart technology.

This stunning semi-detached Victorian house has superb views of the Bristol Channel.

It has been lovingly restored by the present owners and retains its features of a by-gone era combined with smart technology.

It is set in the largest plot on Park Road and has extensive grounds.

Technologically it includes a smart control four system for lighting, heating, security and surround sound with Sonis speakers throughout certain rooms.

The property has fully restored sash windows including double glazing throughout, central heating including under floor heating to the kitchen and a CCTV system installed.

There is a bespoke kitchen with Gaggenau 200 appliances designed and installed by the award winning Project One of Penarth, who also designed the master bedroom and en-suite.

Additional features include electric gliding curtains in the kitchen and master bedroom.

Briefly the accommodation comprises an entrance porch, hall, a ground floor cloakroom, a three-room basement cellar, an elegant drawing room, a panelled games room, a large formal dining room, the bespoke kitchen which is fully integrated with a central brass island with Brazilian marble counter plus under floor heating, a utility room plus stylish wet room.

On the first floor there are four large bedrooms, two of which are en suite, plus a bathroom.

On the top floor there are the four bedrooms plus a contemporary bathroom.

The property is approached by electric gates with a sweeping drive providing off road parking for numerous vehicles and leading to the double garage.

There are large lawns to the front and rear plus a large enclosed paved patio.

At the far end of the garden, planning has been granted for a three-bedroom dwelling.

This property is on the market with ACJ Properties, Penarth.

For more details contact the agents on 029 2041 5161.