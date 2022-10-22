EVERYONE loves a two-for-one deal, and later this month two homes in Newport will go up for auction in the same lot.

The terraced homes, on Somerton Lane, are going on the market on October 31 with a minimum guide price of £129,000.

This price may seem too good to be true for two homes – however they are what you would call a project.

Sage & Co Auctions, who listed the homes, have described the cottages as “in need of full renovation” and said they “require extensive works”.

Outside the properties up for auction on Somerton Lane after an initial clear-out. Picture: Sage & Co Auctions. (Image: Sage & Co Auctions)

The buildings have been mostly cleared, although work still needs to be done to bring them up to scratch.

The first property has an entrance porch, a living/dining room and a kitchen on the ground floor, with two bedrooms upstairs.

The second is the larger of the two properties, with a hallway/reception room off of the entrance porch, and a living room, dining room, and kitchen downstairs. One the first floor, there’s two bedrooms and a bathroom – which is not mentioned in the details of the first home.

The bathroom in one of the properties up for auction on Somerton Lane. Picture: Sage & Co Auctions (Image: Sage & Co Auctions)

There are also gardens to the front and rear.

The listing says that electricity is available to the properties, however this has not been tested. And although there has never been gas installed in the homes, Sage & Co Auctions believe the neighbouring properties benefit from mains gas.

One of the kitchens in the properties up for auction on Somerton Lane. Picture: Sage & Co Auctions. (Image: Sage & Co Auctions)

The properties offer convenient links via Chepstow Road to the motorway, and easy access to the Southern Distributor Road to the south. There is an array of shops, supermarkets, retail parks and schools in the area.

Sage & Co Auctions describe the buildings as “ideal for those looking to renovate and re-sell or for residential investment”.

Inside the properties up for auction on Somerton Lane. Picture: Sage & Co Auctions (Image: Sage & Co Auctions)

The properties are to be sold with vacant possession.

The homes will go up for auction at midday on October 31 with a minimum opening bid of £125,000. Bidding is open until November 2 at 6.05pm.

For more information, you can visit sageandcoauctions.co.uk or call Sage & Co Auctions on 01633 838888.