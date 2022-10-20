A GWENT MP has vowed to fight proposals to change the electoral boundaries in Gwent and effectively scrap his constituency.

Islwyn has been a parliamentary constituency for nearly 40 years and covers much of Caerphilly county borough, including the towns of Blackwood, Newbridge and Risca.

But under new proposals from the Boundary Commission, to revise the number of MPs in Wales, the constituency would cease to exist in its own right, and the majority of it would be subsumed by a larger Newport West seat.

Other parts of the current Islwyn constituency would be shared out into neighbouring seats of Blaenau Gwent and of Caerphilly.

It marks a significant departure from the original proposals to revise Gwent's electoral map, which would have seen Islwyn survive and be combined with four wards in the Caerphilly area.

Chris Evans, who has served as the MP for Islwyn since the 2010 General Election, told the Argus he would challenge the latest Boundary Commission proposals, and urged his constituents to do the same via an official consultation process.

Chris Evans, the MP for Islwyn. Picture: UK Parliament (Image: Picture: UK Parliament)

"Even though the original proposals created a natural constituency, combining the existing Islwyn with four wards from Caerphilly, and was met with approval and support, for some unknown reason, the commission have saw fit to turn their original proposals on their head," the Labour MP said.

"The new proposed constituency of Islwyn and Newport West makes no sense.

"Places like Newbridge, Crumlin, Argoed and Blackwood have no historic link with Newport whatsoever and I will fight these proposals.

"There is now a final opportunity for residents to have their say on these proposals and I urge everyone to get involved."

If the proposals go ahead as currently planned, it will be the end of a seat which has also been held by Neil Kinnock, who led the Labour Party in opposition from 1983 until 1992, and Don Touhig, who served in several ministerial roles under Tony Blair.

Other changes in the region, under the latest Boundary Commission proposals, include Blaenau Gwent expanding westwards and taking in Bargoed and Rhymney.

The Caerphilly constituency would grow slightly to include Pontllanfraith.

Monmouth would lose eastern parts of Cwmbran and gain villages along Severnside, resulting in the constituency mirroring the area covered by Monmouthshire County Council.

Newport East would lose those Severnside villages but would grow in the city, taking in Bettws, Caerleon, Malpas and Pill.

Newport West would lose those areas of Newport but grow substantially if it merges with Islwyn and takes the majority of that seat's territory.

Torfaen wouldn't lose any land but would gain eastern parts of the Cwmbran area from Monmouth.