PARENTS in Gwent have largely backed new plans to relax school uniform policies in Wales, to help families with the rising cost of living.

The Welsh Government is considering changes to national policies, including ending schools' requirements for uniforms to carry their logos, or to allow free iron-on logos.

It believes the change "could give families the option to purchase uniform at cheaper costs from a retailer of their choice".

Supermarkets and other clothes retailers often sell plain school clothes for cheaper than their branded, school-prescribed counterparts.

"The Welsh Government is doing everything we can to support families through this cost of living crisis," education minister Jeremy Miles said.

"I know that a lot of schools work hard to keep the cost of their uniforms to a minimum. However, there are still too many instances where families are being expected to spend eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school."

The government has now launched a public consultation asking people for their views. It can be viewed online at the Welsh Government's website.

When news broke of the uniform plans, many of our online readers - but not all of them - were supportive.

They included Maralyn Clarke, who said: "Can’t beat a v-neck sweater, shirt and tie. So much cheaper too."

Ellie Jones said it could help with the cost-of-living.

"When a school brand jumper costs at least £13 for one and you have more than one child, it's expensive," she said. "Whereas Asda sell jumpers in a pack of three for less than that, what are [you] going to buy? Especially with the bills going up and wages going down."

Deborah Ann Chick said the proposed change was "about time".

"I used to pay an absolute fortune for my boys' logoed jumpers - £16 if I remember correctly and that was 14 or 15 years ago," she added. "The jumpers were awful as well - thick, scratchy acrylic knit that lost their shape after a dew washes.

"I was so glad when they got to sixth form and could wear plain black jumpers. I'd buy them from Tesco, Asda, or M&S - lovely, soft, and comfortable. Just produce iron- or sew-on badges for parents to buy. So much more affordable."

Other people said having branded uniforms were an important safety feature.

Beth Woodgate said: "Why scrap them? I think it's good especially if a child left school grounds, or got lost on a school trip. Easy to identify where they should be. Just put a cap on what places can charge for a logo cardigan or blazer."

And Ellen Ruth Jones said: "I can understand why [the change has been proposed] but I'd feel safer knowing the logo is on their clothes to know what school they go to, plus [it's] a lot smarter."

For many readers, the suggestion of using iron-on or sew-on logos was a helpful compromise.

Gary Mason said: "Back in my day... they used sew on badges for the blazers only. Ties had to be a certain colour and style, but no branding."

And Bev Pope said: "About time or bring back the sew on ones that you can remove as child grows."