GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a man in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault in a Newport nightclub.
A woman was reportedly approached by an unknown man in Mojos, Newport, at around 12.30am on Monday, October 3.
The 26-year-old woman is being supported by specialist officers.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, and have revealed that they would like to speak to the man pictured.
They believe he may be able to help their enquiries.
The man is described as black, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short black hair and in his 30s.
A spokesperson said: "If you have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting the following reference: 2200334388."
