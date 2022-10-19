THE BBC has revealed its full TV schedule as the broadcaster celebrates its 100-year anniversary.

The broadcaster will air a week of special programming as part of its centenary celebrations.

The birthday TV schedule will feature family favourites like Doctor Who and Strictly Come Dancing alongside feature-length documentaries and special episodes of familiar programmes.

James Stirling, BBC 100 executive editor said: "During our special week of BBC 100 content, audiences can look forward to a mix of exciting new commissions alongside some of our best-loved shows, as they mark a century of broadcasting in their own unique way.

"Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been."



BBC Chairman, Richard Sharp, marks 100 years of the BBC #BBC100

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Vc1D3vbsR8 pic.twitter.com/ib1QB1M4hU — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 18, 2022

"There really is something for everyone and we’re looking forward to sharing this moment with audiences across the UK and beyond."

Here's everything you can expect from the BBC 100 schedule and when to tune in.

BBC 100 TV schedule

Strictly Come Dancing

This Saturday we will celebrate #BBC100 with routines inspired by some iconic @BBC programming. We can't wait to see our couples, Dave Arch and his band bring these BBC bangers to the #Strictly dance floor!



Let's do it 👉 https://t.co/fsZjNxLKFQ pic.twitter.com/HlkEr11T7f — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 17, 2022

Strictly will feature a fun-filled themed episode with the couples either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or performing a routine in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services.

The special show will also be two dazzling professional routines, one dedicated to the BBC’s natural history programming and another that will see our professional dancers “crashing” some of the BBC’s flagship shows.

Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor

"Nothing is forever..." ⌛️



The Power of the Doctor - 23.10.2022 🔥 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/07CtzzRZiQ — Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor 🔥 (@bbcdoctorwho) October 17, 2022

Jodie Whittaker's final appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor will also be part of the celebrations in Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor.

Her 90-minute blockbuster special will see her facing the ultimate battle against the Doctor's familiar foes the Daleks, Cybermen and The Master and perhaps a sneak peek at the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

In commissions for TV and iPlayer, comedy The Love Box In Your Living Room with Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse will take a look at the BBC’s last 100 years mixing contemporary footage with “genuinely authentic made-up stuff”.

Looking at CBBC, children will be entertained by Horrible Histories: BBC’s Big Birthday Bonanza! in a special of the multi-award winning comedy series, packed with fascinating facts and jokes about the Corporation.

Kid's TV: Surprising Story

Viewers will also be able to walk down memory lane from the very first radio broadcast of Children’s Hour in 1922 to the iconic Magic Roundabout.

Blue Peter’s longest-serving female presenter, Konnie Huq, will take us on a nostalgia tour of the highlights of children's TV from the last century.

"It has been a story of a devotion to public service and constant reinvention - which those in the BBC today remain utterly committed to."



BBC Director-General Tim Davie reflects on 100 years of the BBC and looks forward to its future #BBC100

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Vc1D3vtC5g pic.twitter.com/lvffPDXJV8 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 18, 2022

The BBC's First 50 years will be explored in two feature-length documentaries.

The extraordinary story of Una Marson who was the trailblazing poet, playwright and campaigner, and the first black producer and broadcaster at the BBC will also be explored.

Meanwhile, Bargain Hunt, The Repair Shop and The One Show will also see special programmes with latter getting a rebranding as The One Hundred Show for the week.

Morning Live will returns to our screens on October 24 ready to celebrate as Saturday Kitchen Live honours the BBC with a special episode on October 29.

Full BBC TV Schedule for 100 year anniversary

BBC One

Saturday 22 October

18:40 Strictly Come Dancing: Celebrating BBC 100

Sunday 23 October

17:45 Antiques Roadshow: 100 Years of The BBC

19:30 Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor

Wednesday 26 October

20:00 The Repair Shop: Centenary Special

21:00 Kids' TV: The Surprising Story

Saturday 29 October

10:00 Saturday Kitchen Live

BBC Two

Saturday 22 October

19:00 How The BBC Began: Part 1

Sunday 23 October

21:00 Una Marson: Our Lost Caribbean Voice

Thursday 27 October

21:00 The Love Box in Your Living Room with Harry Enfield & Paul Whitehouse

Saturday 29 October

19:00 How The BBC Began Part 2

BBC 100's TV schedule begins on Saturday, October 22.