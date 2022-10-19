SUELLA Braverman has reportedly resigned from her role as home secretary after a meeting with Liz Truss.

The prime minister was given the news by Ms Braverman in a meeting this afternoon, reports The Guardian.

Ms Truss had called off a visit to a defence technology company after Prime Minister's Questions earlier today, and it is speculated that it was to take this meeting.

The Guardian added that its sources say former transport secretary Grant Shapps is being lined up to replace Ms Braverman.

ITV political editor Robert Peston tweeted in response to these reports: "As I understand it @SuellaBraverman has been asked to resign over an issue relating to “security”. Resignation letter soon. Being replaced by @grantshapps."

As I understand it @SuellaBraverman has been asked to resign over an issue relating to “security”. Resignation letter soon. Being replaced by @grantshapps — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 19, 2022

Ms Braverman resigning from the Government is the second major departure from the Cabinet in less than a week following the sacking of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Ms Truss appointed Ms Braverman into her Cabinet after she won the Conservative leadership contest, in which Ms Braverman had stood as a candidate before being knocked out in the second round of ballots.

Ms Braverman has held a number of postions including the Attorney General and has served as a MP for Fareham since 2015.