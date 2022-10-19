RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal to find the owner of an injured cat with a distinctive marking which was found in Newport.

The cat was taken to a vet by a member of the public after she was found hopping on three legs in the Livingstone Place area of the city on Monday, October 10.

Unfortunately, she is not microchipped.

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said: “She is such a lovely friendly cat who is a tabby/tortoiseshell mix and has a distinct ginger spot on her head.

“She was taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Clinic and following an x-ray was found to have a fractured pelvis.

“But it was also noted that she has a pin in her leg from a previous fracture so has been a cared for cat.

“We are really hoping we’re able to find her owner who is most probably very worried about her.

“Anyone who recognises this cat and could help us trace the owner please contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and quote incident number 973358.”

RSPCA Cymru urges pet owners to get their pets microchipped, so that if they do become lost they can be returned home quickly.

This is a legal requirement for dogs in Wales - but not for cats.

This month is Adoptober, the RSPCA's rehoming drive promoting adoption and encouraging people to adopt and not shop.

It comes at a time when the charity is braced for an animal rescue crisis as more pets come into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet due to the rocketing cost of living.