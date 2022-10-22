THE family of a former magistrate from Newport who devoted decades of her life to serving the community have paid tribute to her.

Olwyn Gibby, who died earlier this month, aged 90, was born in Pill in 1932.

Mrs Gibby married her husband George - who was chief engineer and architect with the Cwmbran Development Corporation - in the 1950s, and, though they moved away from the city in the 1950s, they returned in 1969.

She was a volunteer for the Welsh Royal Voluntary Service for 25 years, and in 1976 became a magistrate, a role she served in for 26 years - for much of that time as chairwoman of the Newport Magistrates.

Together they had four children, and later welcomed ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Mr Gibby died in July following a period of ill health, and Mrs Gibby died peacefully and suddenly on Thursday, October 6, at the Grange University Hospital.

Her family described her as a generous, caring, and a thoughtful woman who loved her garden and traveling.

Daughter Carolynn Matthews said she enjoyed sitting in her garden and recently took her to West Wales for a holiday last month.

She said: “She would say the key to a long happy life, is laughter and to be happy, she was very interested in people and helping them, she was a Newport girl and gave a massive amount back to Newport.

“She would do anything for anybody, she loved children and her grandchildren adored her we are all devastated.

“Neighbours would bring their children over and she would do little treasure hunts in her garden for them, she would do quizzes.

“Mum was still travelling, and we took her all over the place, we took her to West Wales in September it is a real shock when she passed.”