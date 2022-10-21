OUTGOING prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to raising benefits in line with the increased cost of living.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Ms Truss was asked if she would link benefits to inflation so as to match the increased costs of food and energy millions of people are facing.

However, unlike for pensions, which she did commit to increasing in line with the latest figure of 10.1 per cent, she refused to directly address the question for benefits.

This came just a day before Ms Truss announced she was resigning as prime minister.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds is among those to call on the government to link benefits to inflation.

Research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that 32 per cent of families in Torfaen are receiving means-tested benefits and would be at risk of this possible real-terms cut by the government as the cost of living is continuing to increase.

“People on low incomes and disabled people should not be paying the price for the Tories’ failure and the Tories’ lack of grip on our economy,” he said.

“Working parents, disabled people and the poorest pensioners are already being hit by the skyrocketing cost of living.

“The Conservative government need to honour the commitments they have previously made and ensure benefits rise with inflation, so families get the support they need.”

In Parliament on Wednesday, Conservative MP John Baron said: “Recent events meant that spending is going to be more constrained than originally thought.

“May I encourage the prime minister to ensure that we retain compassion in politics and these decisions, including maintaining the link between benefits and inflation?

“Will she do that?”

In response, Ms Truss said: “We are compassionate Conservatives. We will always work to protect the most vulnerable, and that is what we did with the energy price guarantee.

“We are going to make sure the most vulnerable are protected into year two, and I am sure the chancellor has heard my honourable friend’s representations on the contents of the medium term fiscal plan.”

Campaigners have warned leaders not to “abandon children when they need support the most”, with ministers facing calls to stick by former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s pledge to uprate welfare payments in line with inflation.

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he will prioritise help for the vulnerable after the inflation increase was revealed.

Chief economist Rebecca McDonald said: “It is morally indefensible that the government should still be considering leaving people with even less ability to pay for what they need, when their own party pledged to make sure the value of benefits keeps up with prices only months ago.

“The chancellor has it in his power to assuage the fears of millions, by confirming today that benefits will be uprated in full and ahead of April.”

And Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group, said it is critical benefits rise in line with inflation.

“Government must not abandon children when they need support the most,” she said.