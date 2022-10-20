A BURGLAR stole charity boxes after a late-night raid at a Greggs store.

Gary Matthews, 35, carried out the break-in at the Tredegar outlet, prosecutor Steven Donoghue told Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant stole three charity boxes, which had a combined total in cash of around £50 inside them.

The burglary was captured on CCTV and a police officer thought he recognised the defendant after a still of the suspect was circulated.

“When the defendant was arrested he had a large amount of coins in his pocket,” Mr Donoghue said.

Matthews’ trainers were taken and sent away for forensic analysis and were found to match the tread marks left at scene.

The defendant, of Station Road, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to burglary.

The offence took place on September 29, 2021.

Matthews has 29 previous convictions for 64 offences, including burglary.

Jeffrey Jones, representing him, said the Greggs raid had been a “low value” burglary.

He was jailed for four months by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.