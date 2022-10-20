SHOCKING video footage captured at a property in Newport shows a man kicking a defenceless cat into a wall.

The footage, captured by a camera on Albert Terrace, in the Baneswell area of the city, shows two men walking down the road.

One of the men spots the dark-coloured cat sitting on the pavement and appears to say something to the other man.

The man in the green coat crosses onto the pavement, before swinging a kick at the cat, sending the animal careering into the wall with a sickening thud.

The cat then runs into the house, before the owner emerges a short while later after the two men have left the scene.

The condition of the cat is unknown at this time.

An RSPCA Cymru spokesperson said: “This is very upsetting footage and we hope this cat is okay.

"We would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact our national advice and cruelty line on 0300 123 4999.”

Gwent Police have been contacted for additional information.