JIM Thompson, the new chairman of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, has some big shoes to fill after taking over from current High Sheriff of Gwent, Malgwyn Davies.

Mr Thompson, who took up his new role at the hospice's recent annual meeting, was the previous vice chairman and has worked in the health and social care environment for 45 years, 38 of those in the NHS.

The father of two, married to Carole for 47 years after they met when training to be nurses in Cardiff, worked as a general nurse before becoming a nurse tutor. He has held several management roles within NHS trusts, health authorities and Wales-wide NHS support services.

He left NHS Wales as director of primary care and the executive nurse director of the Vale of Glamorgan Health Board.

Mr Thompson said: "I used to be a clinical teacher in the Gwent School of Nursing and worked in the same department as Heulwyn Egerton, the founder of St David’s Foundation. At this time I was involved with fundraising for St David’s and encouraging the nursing students to help with fundraising ideas."

Jim Thompson volunteers in the cafe at the in-patient hospice in Newport. Picture: DBPR

Over the years Mr Thompson has been involved in a number of fund raising events in support of the hospice.

"I ran the first London Marathon in 1981 raising money for St David's Hospice Care; I've completed three personal challenges to raise money including trekking the Rift Valley in Kenya, doing the Inca trail to Macchu Piccu in Peru and walking the Icelandic Glacier. I volunteer as a steward at fundraising events such as Monmouth Raft Race, the Dragon Boat Race and sponsored walks."

Mr Thompson, aged 69, originally from the western Lake District in Cumbria, has lived in south east Wales for 50 years. He has led several Light up a Life services in his local church, run coffee mornings in his local communities for the Big Welsh Brew and Jolly Jumper Day. He has volunteered as a trustee since 2002.

He said: "The work is varied and I chair the retail committee and also the fundraising and income generation committees. I currently work as a volunteer in the inpatient café. I try and work one day per week."

He said: "The role of the chairman is to work with the hospice management team and board of trustees to ensure that the hospice meets the need of those accessing and using its services. The chairman provides support to the trustees, staff, patients and families, as their lives are affected by illnesses and diseases.

Jim Thompson in fancy dress taking part in a sponsored walk on the Severn Bridge

"The chairman, along with the trustees, brings a wealth of knowledge, skills and talents to support the organisation to deliver effective, appropriate and quality of care to those who need it.

"In the current economic and social climate, individuals and communities need to feel supported when they face life-changing situations. Organisations like ours have a vital role to play in giving support.

"The organisation is local, it is accessible and it is flexible and can adapt to meet individual needs, as well as supporting other third sector organisations and statutory services such as the NHS."

Mr Thompson, whose daughter, Emma, their eldest child, died in 2002, aged 35, from Sudden Arrhythmic Death syndrome (Sudden Adult Death), said: "Health and social care is far more complex than it used to be. Technology has changed diagnostic and treatment packages. Treatments have advanced. The one constant, however, are the people who are affected by illness, disease and bereavement.

"St David’s Hospice Care is able to assess need and provide support and comfort through its input of staff at many levels within current health and social care situations - something we are proud of.

Jim Thompson, the new chairman of St David's Hospice Care. Picture: DBPR

"It costs us £9.4 million a year to deliver our services and less than half of this comes from the Welsh Government or the NHS. We rely on fundraising. We rely on the support of the communities we serve and the people who live in them."

Mr Thompson is president of Newport and Usk Vale Lions, a member of the organising committee of the Welsh Hospitals choir and is involved with community initiatives such as food banks and food shares and church outreach.

He said: "The challenges we face are not easily fixed, but through the dedication of our staff, volunteers, trustees and communities we serve we will all work together in the one common purpose of supporting those who need our support and the expertise of our staff."

Retiring chairman Malgwyn Davies said it has been a "privilege beyond measure" to be chairman for 12 years.

Father of two and grandfather to six, Mr Davies, a solicitor by profession who lives with wife Margaret in Cwmbran, said: "When I retired from full time employment in 2006, I was anxious to be involved in some form of charitable activity.

Jim Thompson doing the Inca trail to Macchu Piccu in Peru in aid of St David's Hospice Care

"I applied to be a volunteer driver for St David’s Hospice Care. I took patients to and from Panteg Day Centre which was a humbling experience as I met people facing their future with stoicism. They were of all ages and clearly enjoyed their weekly visits to the centre which was a welcoming and friendly place for them to be ‘pampered’.

"In many cases it was the only time that they went out of their houses other than to attend medical appointments. I enjoyed talking to them about issues of the day and simply listening to their challenges if that was what they wanted to do. Best of all was listening to the conversations they had with one another.

"In 2007, I was approached about being a member of the board of St David’s Hospice Care and joined without hesitation based simply on my knowledge gained while volunteering. I soon learned that the board comprised a very constructive group of trustees keen to do their very best."

Mr Davies, aged 75, the former chief executive of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: "It was during these early days that I learned all about the multi-faceted patient-focussed services that St David Hospice Care provides. It was clear to me that all the services were devised purely on the basis of the needs expressed by the patients and their loved ones. When asked to be chairman a couple of years later it was an easy choice to make as I was ‘inheriting’ a healthy open culture in which to operate.

"The abiding memory of my time with St David’s Hospice Care is not about the physical achievements, such as the new headquarters and new hospice in Malpas, new image etc, which happened to occur during my time in office. It is about the people I have the pleasure to have met, the staff, the volunteers, the patients and their families. I will never forget any of them. I will remember too, the letters from appreciative loved ones - oh those letters!

Jim Thompson (left) the new chairman of St David's Hospice Care, hands a framed photograph of the hospice to retiring chairman Malgwyn Davies. Picture: DBPR

"It is all the staff and volunteers that make St David’s Hospice Care such a magnificent organisation as when someone needs our world class services, each has played its part in ensuring that it happens.

"I would have no hesitation in advising anyone to work, or volunteer, for, St David’s Hospice Care, as it is such a rewarding experience and who knows one day you might get the chance to read some of those letters too, with all names redacted, of course."