GRANT Shapps has been appointed as the new home secretary of the Conservative Party, following Suella Braverman's resignation from that role.

Prime minister Liz Truss was given the news by Ms Braverman in a meeting this afternoon, reports The Guardian.

Ms Truss had called off a visit to a defence technology company after Prime Minister's Questions earlier today, and it is speculated that it was to take this meeting.

Ms Braverman resigning from the Government is the second major departure from the Cabinet in less than a week following the sacking of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Grant Shapps was sacked as Transport Secretary by Liz Truss when she came into power (PA) (Image: PA)

Due to a problematic start to her reign as prime minister Ms Truss has already come under a lot of criticism, and saw her appoint Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor, who was a backer of Ms Truss's main opponent in the Conservative leadership race Rishi Sunak.

Mr Shapps was also a main backer of Mr Sunak in the leadership race, and has been critical of Liz Truss over the economic policy presented in the mini-budget.

Before taking over the role of Home Secretary Mr Shapps was the transport secretary in Boris Johnson's Cabinet, but was sacked when Liz Truss won the Conservative leadership contest.

Under David Cameron he served in many positions around the Government including minister of state for housing and local government, minister of state for international development and chairman of the Conservative Party.

Additionally, he has served as an MP for Welwyn Hatfield since 2005.