SUELLA Braverman has criticised Liz Truss in her resignation letter, saying that she had "concerns about the direction" the Government was taking.

Ms Braverman resigned from her position as home secretary earlier this evening

The prime minister was given the news by Ms Braverman in a meeting this afternoon, reports The Guardian.

Ms Truss had called off a visit to a defence technology company after Prime Minister's Questions earlier today, and it is speculated that it was to take this meeting.

On her Twitter account Ms Braverman shared her resignation letter, in which she said she had “concerns about the direction of this government”.

She added: “It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time.

“I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.”

Ms Braverman also added that part of the reason for her resignation was sending an "official document from my personal email".

This had been sent to a “trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration” but nonetheless she acknowledged it counted as a “technical infringement of the rules”.

She added: "Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go."