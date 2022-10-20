SEVERAL fire engines were spotted in Newport city centre this morning.

Firefighters were seen entering the Newport Centre from around 10am on Thursday, and four fire engines were parked outside the building.

However, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed this was a training exercise.

The fire service said that firefighters would be conducting search and rescue training at the site througout the morning.

Three of the fire engines parked outside Newport Centre. (Image: Newsquest)

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service statement read: “Multiple crews will be taking part in a search and rescue training exercise at the Newport Centre between 10am and 12.30pm today.

“Do not be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles in the area.”