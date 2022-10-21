A MAN from Cwmbran died from his injuries following a crash in Cwmbran, an inquest found.
David William Halford, of Henllys Way, was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Hafren Road in Thornhill on November 25 last year.
The road was closed for the majority of the day, and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the incident.
Mr Halford, 32, was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after suffering “multiple injuries and traumatic brain damage”, the inquest heard.
He received “intensive treatment” at the hospital, but died on November 27.
An inquest into Mr Halford’s death was opened on December 7, 2021, and was concluded as an Inquest in Writing. This is when an inquest is concluded without the need for a hearing because the evidence is uncontentious, to avoid unnecessary distress to bereaved families, and to address any backlog in the coroner’s service.
Caroline Saunders, senior coroner for Gwent, recorded Mr Halford’s medical cause of death as traumatic brain injury.
Ms Saunders concluded Mr Halford’s death was as a result of a road traffic collision.
