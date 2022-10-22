A MAN from Monmouth died in hospital two days after he had attempted to kill himself, an inquest heard.
Emergency services revived Joel Harding on November 6 last year after he attempted suicide.
He was taken to the Grange University Hospital, where he received “intensive care”, an inquest heard.
However, Mr Harding “had already suffered irreversible brain damage” as a result of his suicide attempt, and he died two days later.
An inquest into Mr Harding’s death was opened on December 3, 2021, and this was concluded as an Inquest in Writing – where an inquest is concluded without the need for a hearing because the evidence is uncontentious, to avoid unnecessary distress to bereaved families, and to address any backlog in the coroner’s service.
Senior coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, recorded the 39-year-old, of Buchanan Close in Monmouth, died from asphyxia.
