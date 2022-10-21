TAKE a look at these Newport reception class pupils on their first day at school.
Photographs include St Joseph's RC, Caerleon Lodge Hill, St Andrew's, Gaer, and Somerton primaries.
The South Wales Argus newspaper will run a feature every week day this week with reception class pupils from all over the Gwent area.
