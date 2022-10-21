A MAN has appeared in court charged with historical sex offence allegations dating from between 1987 and 2000.
Gary Morgan, 58, from Newport, pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted rape, seven of indecent assault and two of indecency with a child.
There are two complainants in the case, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a trial date of July 24 next year with a time estimate of five to six days.
Morgan, of Jackson Court, was granted conditional bail.
