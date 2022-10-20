A COMMITTEE linking residents living near a controversial quarry and the owners of the facility has been resurrected.

At a Caerphilly County Borough Councul cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 19, a liaison group to ensure engagement between residents, stakeholders and the Bryn Group – which operates the quarry at Gelliargwellt Uchaf Farm – was approved.

The quarry has caused tension in Gelligaer, Nelson and Penybryn due to concerns about dust, noise pollution, and lorry movements.

The former liaison committee was established in March 2010 and disbanded in June 2017 following a “significant reduction in complaints”.

In June this year, Caerphilly’s Labour MS Hefin David called for the liaison committee to be re-established.

Following the decision, he said: “I want to thank the council for listening to me on this issue. It’s really important that residents have a voice and the Bryn Group, NRW, environmental health, and Public Health Wales are held accountable for operations at the farm.”

In addition to setting up a liaison group, cabinet agreed to set up a dedicated webpage with information on the work of the regulatory bodies responsible for various elements of the site.

Visits for councillors and members of the public are also said to be planned, for people to gain a better understanding of how the site operates.

The liaison group will meet three times a year, and its effectiveness will be evaluated after two years.

Cllr Philippa Leonard, cabinet member for planning and public protection, said: "The council acknowledges concerns being raised by the local community and we give our assurance that these are being dealt with. We are committed to working in partnership with residents, local elected members and the Bryn Group to address such issues.”

Jennifer Price, from Bryn Power Ltd, said: “We welcome the restarting of the liaison group after such a long break. We hope that councillors and members of the public will take the opportunity to visit the site. We are very interested to see if the web page will help to get information from the liaison group back to the community and the wider public in the Caerphilly borough.”