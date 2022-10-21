LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

As we are well into autumn, with winter around the corner here are some top events to enjoy in Newport and the surrounding area.

Newport County v Colchester United

The Exiles host The U's at home this weekend in their fifth home game of the season.

County sit in 19th of the league two table, eight places below tomorrow's opponents. And this will be the first game since new manager Graham Coughlan took over.

Where: Rodney Parade, Rodney Road, Newport, NP19 OUU.

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3pm.

Price: Bisley stand: £22 Adult, £18 Senior, £8 U12s, £10 U16, £16 16-21. North Terrace and Compeed stand: £20 Adult and same prices as Bisley stand for children U12 and U16 and seniors, £14 for 16 to 21s Tickets: www.eticketing.co.uk/newportcountyafc

Calendar Girls: The Musical

Don’t miss the last showing of this classic musical based on the 2003 film Calendar Girls. Based on a true story, with music and lyrics are by Gary Barlow and writer Tim Firth.

Where: Congress Theatre, 50 Gwent Square, Cwmbran, NP44 1PL.

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022, show starts at 7.15pm, doors open 6.45pm.

Price: £12, tickets are still available here: https://congresstheatrecwmbran.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873632723/events/129415140/seats?zone=Auditorium

Owl at Home

Based on the children’s book by Arnold Lobel and adapted for the stage by Rina Vergano and Threatr Lolo, this event is perfect for the children, suitable for ages five to 11.

Where: Riverfront Theatre, Kingsway, Newport, NP20 1HG.

When: Saturday, October 22, 10am and 2pm. The 10am show will be audio described for blind children and children with low vision – it will not effect the show for other audience members.

Price: £11, or £42 for a group of four. Tickets available here: Newport Live | Events

The Lion Speaks Tonight with Rugby legend Scott Quinnell

Enjoy a unforgettable experience with a rugby legend - for the first time Scott Quinnell will share stories about his life both on and off the rugby pitch and how he became one of the most recognised and respected Welsh figures.

Where: Riverfront Theatre, Kingsway, Newport, NP20 1HG.

When: Saturday, October 22, 7.30pm.

Price: £26.50, or a Meet & greet VIP ticket is £49.50 tickets available here: Tickets selection for THE LION SPEAKS TONIGHT with Rugby Legend Scott Quinnell: The Riverfront Newport (newportlive.co.uk)

Dragons v Ospreys

Who wouldn’t want to miss a good Welsh derby match of East v West rivalry, The Men of Gwent will be looking to put the loss against Cardiff behind them as they host the Swans.

Where: Rodney Parade, Rodney Road, Newport, NP19 OUU.

When: Sunday, October 23, kick off 3pm.

Price: Adults £30-£17, concessions £25-£11, under-16s £10. Tickets are still available to buy here: Event Information Screen - eTickets (eticketing.co.uk).

Skirrid Inn Mini Ghost Hunt

The spirits are unsettled as Hallowe'en approaches. Are you feeling brave? Then plunge straight in to ghost hunting at one of the oldest and most haunted pubs in Wales.

Where: The Skirrid Mountain inn, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 8DH.

When: Sunday, October 23, 7pm–9pm and 9pm–11pm.

Price: £20, sessions for the 7pm are sold out with limited availability left for 9pm slot. Tickets available here: Skirrid Inn Mini Ghost Hunt, Spooky Sunday, Abergavenny, Wales - Haunting Nights

Hayseed Dixie

Are you a fan of rock music? This American bluegrass band from Tennessee will perform bluegrass cover versions of hard rock songs in a genre called “rockgrass.” In Newport for one night only.

Where: The Neon, Clarence Place, Newport, NP19 7AB.

When: Sunday, October 23, 7pm-11pm.

Price: £18.50 + £1.85 booking fee tickets, available here: HAYSEED DIXIE-THE NEON NEWPORT Tickets, Sun 23 Oct 2022 at 19:30 | Eventbrite

Find out more here: What's On in South Wales - your guide to entertainment in and around South Wales (southwalesargus.co.uk)