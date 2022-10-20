A MAN has been found guilty of an arson attack at a block of flats where he lived.

Mark Smirthwaite was convicted following a trial of deliberately starting a blaze at the Greenwood block of flats in the St Julians area of Newport.

A jury found him guilty of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He was acquitted of the more serious count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Smirthwaite had denied both counts but did not give evidence in his own defence.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins warned the 46-year-old Smirthwaite he could be facing a “lengthy prison sentence” before remanding him in custody.

The case was adjourned to December 8 so that a psychiatric report can be prepared to determine if the defendant is classified as a dangerous offender.

Smirthwaite, of Beaufort Road, Newport, is facing a jail sentence of between two and six years, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

His barrister David Pinnell said to the jury: "This would seem to be a case about assumptions.

"The prosecution are inviting you to jump to conclusions."

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said it was the defendant who set fire to bins at the flats.

He told jurors: "Some things are not in dispute.

“Prior to April 23, there have been a number of fires at the block of flats.

"This resulted in measures being put in place such as CCTV.

"The only person to go in, in the hour before the fire, was the defendant.”

He added: "There is no CCTV in the room itself, but the circumstances give rise to the conclusion that it was the defendant who set the fire.

"Had he given evidence, I would have asked why he was in the bin room for 30 seconds, when dropping a bag of rubbish off takes far less time that than.

"Since this incident, there have been no further fires at the premises.

"If you set a fire in a block of flats, you know there is a very high likelihood that something terrible would happen."