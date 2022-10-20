A MAN has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead a house in Newport earlier this year.

Simon Parks, 52, of no fixed abode, Newport, was remanded in custody after he admitted killing Mari O’Flynn.

He is due to be sentenced on November 17 after entering his plea at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mrs O’Flynn's body was found in Leach Road, Bettws, at around 1.55pm on Tuesday, May 24.

After he death, her family issued this tribute to her:

“Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.

“We are completely devastated by the way our mum has been cruelly taken away from us.

“She had so much to look forward to and was returning to Greece in two weeks’ time where she spent 10 years of her life living with our dad.

“We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation, is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”