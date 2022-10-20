POLICE have contacted "several people" following reports of an assault at a commercial premises in the centre of Newport.
There have been reports that a customer at a nail bar on Commercial Street in the city centre was assaulted earlier this week.
The incident is thought to have occurred on either Monday or Tuesday.
Gwent Police has confirmed they are "investigating reports regarding an allegation of assault in Commercial Street, Newport".
"Several people have been contacted by officers to assist their enquiries and the investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson said.
