FOLLOWING the resignation of prime minister Liz Truss earlier today, Welsh Labour and the Welsh Conservatives have been quick to issue their reaction.

Ms Truss has stepped down from the position after just under two months in post.

Announcing her resignation, the prime minister said: "I recognise I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, praised Ms Truss for doing "the right thing" in standing down.

“People, wherever they live in the United Kingdom, are rightly concerned about the cost-of-living crisis," said.

“The new prime minister must grip this situation quickly, and provide leadership, confidence and hope to people across our nation."

He urged his party to "rise to this challenge, and deliver for people across Wales and the United Kingdom".

Labour's Mark Drakeford, the Welsh first minister, accused the Conservative party of "paralysis".

He said: “This has been a complete and utter failure of government with everyone in this country now having to pay the price."

He slammed the Tories' "complete lack of leadership", saying it was preventing decisions and actions from being taken "to deal with the many challenges we are facing and help people over what is going to be a very difficult winter".

"Unfortunately," he said, "the deep and intractable divisions within the government means that any successor put forward will face the same set of challenges.

"A General Election is now the only way to end this paralysis.”

During the Conservative party leadership race which saw Ms Truss appointed prime minister in the first place, Monmouth's Conservative MP David Davies tweeted that she could be "trusted to deliver for Wales and the UK" as well as touting her as being able to "win the next election".

Mr Davies was contacted for comment, along with other Conservative MPs and MSs in Wales.