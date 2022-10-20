WITH prime minister, Liz Truss now resigning, many are left wondering what happens next.

The Conservative prime minister, who won her leadership race just under two months ago, was under immense pressure to resign following recent events.

Liz Truss and her former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were forced to make several U-turns after their tax plans caused chaos in the UK economy.

In her resignation speech, she said she had come into office “at a time of great economic and international instability," adding that the UK had been "held back for too long by low economic growth."

However, she went on to say: "I recognise though given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party."

Liz Truss apologises for mistakes made as prime minister

How many days has Liz Truss been prime minister?





Liz Truss became prime minister on September 6 after a lengthy leadership race between her and former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak over the summer.

This means Liz Truss has only been the PM for 45 days (just under two months).

Who was the shortest-serving UK prime minister?





Liz Truss has now become the shortest-serving UK prime minister at just under two months.

Before, the shortest-serving UK prime minister was George Canning.

He served for only 119 days from April 12, 1827, until his sudden death from tuberculosis on August 8, that same year.

What happens now that the prime minister resigns in the UK?





With Liz Truss resigning, what happens now that the PM is forced to leave?

A new leadership race is now set to happen within weeks according to Truss, but the candidates are yet to announce their intentions to run.

Rishi Sunak previously said he had no interest in running to be prime minister and party leader again but this may change.

Will there be a UK General Election?





Labour, the SNP, and Liberal Democrats are calling for another election but Tory MPs are unlikely to back this as it may risk their own seats and governing status.

In order for there to be an election at least two-thirds of MPs must vote for one as per the 2011 Fixed-Term Parliament Act.

What happens if there is a General Election?





If MPs vote to hold an early General Election, the country would go to the polls at some point in the near future, giving registered voters the chance to have their say.

Recent polling suggests that the Conservatives are likely to be wiped out in a future election, seeing Labour gain a supermajority not seen in modern British political history.

Has a UK prime minister resigned before?





Prime ministers resigning is a regular occurrence in UK politics.

Labour PM, Tony Blair resigned in 2007, while his successors David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson all stepped down from their posts.

Boris Johnson was forced to resign after the party gate scandal and other events turned the public and much of his own party against his premiership.