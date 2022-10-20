PRIME minster Liz Truss has announced that she will be resigning in a shocking statement to the nation this afternoon.

The resignation has seen mixed reactions from many, but a large number turned their attention to a victorious iceberg lettuce.

It comes as the Daily Star began a race seven days ago to see if Truss could outlast the 60p vegetable.

However, following the PM's statement, the lettuce took the crown seeing the Daily Star share "All Hail The Lettuce."

During the seven-day race between the lettuce and the PM, the news outlet held a live stream showing the lettuce next to a photo of Truss.

WE NOW CROSS LIVE TO THE LETTUCE. pic.twitter.com/6KyEtRFXTi — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 20, 2022

Throughout the week props were added, including some googly eyes, British flags, a bottle of prosecco, and a mug with a 'keep calm and carry on' design.

The race quickly went viral as many chose their side, many siding with the lettuce.

Fans of the lettuce took to social media to share their praise, writing: "You're a winner baby" and another writing "Let's all give a round of applause."

The lettuce celebrated the win with some disco lights and a treat from Greggs as the picture of Truss was laid down.

Liz Truss apologises for mistakes made as prime minister

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister

Ms. Truss has stepped down from the position after just under two months in post.

Announcing her resignation, the Prime Minister said: "I recognise I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

"I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. There will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

"I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen."

Her resignation comes after weeks of chaos following a disastrous mini-budget that plunged the economy into turmoil.