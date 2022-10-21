A PHOTOGRAPHIC exhibition ‘Lest We Forget’ in honour of Newport’s war veterans is being held at Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre, at the Handpost in Newport.
The exhibition began last week, and is open until November 19 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm.
Newport photographer Barbara McGloughlin has been photographing Newport’s Remembrance Day Parade since 2013 has put together a memorable series of images for her first solo exhibition.
Barbara was inspired by her father.
She said: "This particular subject is very close to my heart. I still have memories of my dad polishing his shoes until you could see your face in them and then he walked from Lliswerry to the cenotaph every year for the remembrance service come rain or shine. He never missed a year."
