POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing Newport man, last seen yesterday morning.
Cameron Hawkins, 24, has been reported as missing, after last being seen in Rogerstone at around 11am yesterday (Wednesday, October 19).
He is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with fair hair and a ginger beard.
Mr Hawkins was wearing a green hooded raincoat a cream/white jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and brown trainers.
He is known to spend time in Fourteen Locks, Cefn Woods, Tredegar Park, Rogerstone Cricket Club and Bettws Canal
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200354427.
"Cameron is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here