LUSH SPA in Cardiff is offering an exclusive 'book a bath' experience which is inspired by their Lord of Misrule range.

Despite having written about book a bath I was nervous about trying it for myself… Would I need a towel? What if the temperature was wrong? How would I know the bath was over? This - combined with the stress of train cancellations and delays on my journey to Cardiff - meant I arrived sufficiently stressed and in need of some self-care.

I arrived at the Lush store, on Queen Street in Cardiff, and was taken to the spa upstairs by Rachel who was friendly and reassuring.

She explained the Lord of Misrule range is inspired by the ruler of the Pagan Feast of Fools, blending nature and mischief, into a spicy herbal blend of patchouli and black pepper.

A Lord of Misrule bath bomb was included in the package, along with a face mask which Rachel helped me choose based on my skin type. It also included pumpkin eye pads and a (super cute) ghost in the dark soap which I got to bring home.

Sufficiently informed I stepped into the treatment room – it was like entering a different world. A unique UV woodland with some hocus pocus thrown into the mix (including vials on the wall which created smoke, adding to the magic).

Clean towels were provided – along with anything else one could need. The bath temperature was ideal (personally I like super hot baths which I should have mentioned beforehand and I'm sure they would have catered). The soundtrack – specially curated for this experience – would play a gentle jingle bell to alert me when it was time to get out.

Given complete privacy I stepped into the colourful fragrant bath and the stress of life instantly melted away.

This bath catered to all the senses including sound, with the soundtrack reminding me of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with a modern mischievous edge.

The bath was truly indulgent - unlike anything I’ve experienced - and I submerged myself into this fantasy land of mischief and magic feeling completely relaxed. The bathtub was perfect for my size, but taller people might struggle to lie down completely in it.

Along with the products previously mentioned there was Lord of Misrule body wash to use and a shelf of products which I was allowed to try during or after my soak.

The gentle jingling alerted me it was time to leave, while not shattering the tranquillity of the experience, and I felt a like a new person.

I was treated to a fun popping candy blood orange drink – presented in vials, allowing me to let out my inner witch and concoct own “potion” in a beaker lined with popping candy. It was a unique flavour which I found refreshing and tasty.

Costing £40 the book a bath experience is truly a treat, but I’d highly recommend it to anyone needing a pick-me-up, with the offer running until January 8, 2023.

I arrived stressed out and uncertain, but left feeling totally at peace and smelling – as the old joke goes – lush, with family members stating that I smelled “incredible” and like a walking Lush store.

To book a Hallowe’en bath, or a spa party, people can call Lush Spa Cardiff on 02920 399089, or e-mail cardiff@lush.co.uk