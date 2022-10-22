PICTURE this: it's the weekend and you're in the mood for a quick breakfast, or you've woken up with a hangover after a Friday night out after work?

What better than a hearty breakfast?

We asked our readers where the best breakfast is sold in Newport pubs or cafes. Here are the top seven places to get a good full English.

The Potters, Upper Dock Street, Newport,

This popular pub was voted for the top Sunday roast in Newport by our readers, and now it takes the crown for the best breakfast in Newport too.

On your plate you will find the usual items, such as sausages, eggs, bacon, beans, tomato, hash browns, mushrooms, and hash browns.

Small breakfast: £4.25; large breakfast: £5.95; Potters Mega Breakfast £8.25 (includes tea, Pepsi, lemonade or orange juice and coffee); vegetarian breakfast £5.95.

The Garden Kitchen by Pughs, Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone

We had a three-way tie for second place, with this family-run eatery, which opened last year, one of those making the grade.

It offers an urban jungle and deli counter - as well as a garden centre.

Full breakfast: £13.50; vegan breakfast: £11.50; light breakfast: £10.50; other breakfast items such as pancakes and toast are available.

Duckpool Café, Duckpool Road, Newport

This café was voted in joint second place by our readers for its delicious breakfast.

The breakfast is served with the usual items - but with fried potatoes instead of hash browns.

The Coffee Pot, Bettws, Newport

This restaurant and take-away came was also in a three-way tie for second place with the Duckpool Café and The Garden Kitchen.

The restaurant offers many different popular breakfast choices and light breakfasts.

Small breakfast: £6; large breakfast: £7.50; mega breakfast: £10.50; full monty: £8.50; vegetarian breakfast: £7.

Lizzy’s Café & Takeaway, Victoria Street, Cwmbran

The popular Cwmbran café near the city centre was voted in third place by our readers.

Its available for take-away on Just Eat and delivers a wide selection of breakfast items.

Regular breakfast: £5.99; monster breakfast: £7.40; mega breakfast: £9.99. A range of breakfast rolls are available.

The Snug, Caerleon, Newport

We also had a tie for fourth place, with this hidden gem, in the grounds of a sculpture garden in the village, one of those making the grade.

It’s known for its relaxed dining experience and offers a wide range of breakfast options for everybody.

Kiddies breakfast: £5; medium vegetarian breakfast: £6.95; large vegetarian breakfast: £8.45; medium breakfast: £7.25; large breakfast: £9.95; extra large breakfast: £11.95.

Out Out Bar & Grill, Chepstow Road, Newport

The bar and grill located in Maindee was voted in joint fourth place with The Snug by our readers.

The bar/nightclub offers a few breakfast items to enjoy either as a takeaway or dine in experience.

Small breakfast: £4.50; traditional breakfast: £5.20; large breakfast: £9.00.