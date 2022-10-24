RUMOURS circulating that another insurance company could be moving into the soon-to-be-vacant Admiral building in central Newport have been dismissed.
Located on the edge of the Station Quarter, Admiral House is one of the first major landmarks visible to anyone arriving into the city from Newport Railway Station.
Earlier this year, Admiral partially closed the building, with around 50 per cent of staff moving out.
The building is forecast to be standing empty by the start of 2023.
Rumours about potential new businesses moving into the site have been flying around ever since the closure was announced.
The latest was that fellow insurance firm Churchill would take the site.
However, this has been officially dismissed.
A spokesperson for the insurance firm said: "I can confirm there is no truth I this information."
Earlier this year, Newport City Council performance scrutiny committee held a meeting, during which the city’s economic growth strategy report was discussed.
It revealed that “there has been a high level of interest” from parties looking to occupy the building.
However, any concrete offers have yet to have materialised.
