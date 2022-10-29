HALLOWE'EN is nearly here so you may be in the mood for some spooky activities.

Here are some scary activities you can get involved in across Gwent - if you dare.

Raglan Castle, Raglan, Monmouthshire

This was last castle built in Wales in the 1430s and visitors have reported a figure dressed in old fashioned clothing and a screaming girl running away from the keep.

The castle is hosting an end of term costume party between 11am-3pm today - Saturday - and tomorrow.

What: The Raglan Castle School of Magic.

When: Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30.

Tredegar House, Duffryn, Newport

Could this spooky manor house on the edge of Newport be haunted? There have been reported sightings of parades of nuns and single figures standing at the top of the stairs.

The haunted manor is hosting an evening event taking you back in time to the 1930s and Evan Morgan, Viscount of Tredegar.

What: Murder Mystery of Rasputin’s Ghost.

When: Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, 7pm–9.30pm.

Fonmon Castle, Vale of Glamorgan

The historic castle is offering a spooky experience, and a daytime event for the younger ones.

The castle's paranormal investigations experience will allow to you to tag along on a real ghost hunt along with paranormal investigators.

What: Night-time scare trail.

When: Began on Wednesday, October 19, and runs until Monday, October 31, 5pm–9.30pm.

Clearwell Farm, Michaelston-y-fedw, Cardiff

This farm between Cardiff and Newport has pumpkins ready to pick in time for Hallowe'en, and they even do pumpkin carving to help.

What: Pumpkin picking and carving.

When: It's running now up until Sunday, October 30.

St Donat’s Castle, Llantwit Major

This castle built in the late 12th century by the Hawey family was passed to the Stradling family in 1298 and now houses Atlantic College an international sixth form founded in 1962.

St Donat’s Castle is reportedly haunted with the ghost of Lady Stradling, whom tradition says was murdered, and her appearance predicted a death in the Stradling family.

What: Hallowe'en Spectacular - a showing of Casper at 11am, Beetlejuice at 8pm, as well as Hocus Pocus at 2pm and 5pm.

When: Saturday, October 29.

The Place, Bridge Street, Newport

As we have already reported, The Place is hosting a Day of the Dead festival. For full details click here.

What: Day of the Dead festival.

When: Friday, October 28–Sunday, October 30.