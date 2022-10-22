A NEWPORT pair were warned they are facing jail sentences after they pleaded guilty to cocaine offences.
Regan Campbell, 24, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply while Stevie Fletcher, 25, pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for the supply of cocaine.
The case was adjourned to November 11 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.
At Newport Crown Court, Judge Shomon Khan told Campbell: “You are going to go to prison.”
Turning to Fletcher, he said he could be jailed but “an alternative to custody” might be considered.
Campbell, of Moore Crescent, and Fletcher, of Playford Crescent, were granted bail.
