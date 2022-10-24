A WOMAN has appeared in court accused of being responsible for killing a biker.

Rhiannon Bartlett, 24, has been charged with causing the death by careless/inconsiderate driving of motorcyclist Ian Edwards last year.

The 50-year-old from Caerphilly was involved in a collision on Ty Canol Lane, Machen, at around 9.25pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bartlett, of Ty Canol Lane, Machen, did not enter a plea during a hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

She is due to appear before the crown court on November 10.

After Mr Edwards’ death, his wife Adele paid tribute to him.

She said: “Ian’s death has left a great void in our lives, he has left a huge mark on us all and he will never be forgotten.

“Words cannot describe our gratitude at the gestures and messages of support that we have received so far since Ian’s death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kindness at this saddest of times for our family.

“We would like thank the emergency services – the Wales Air Ambulance, the first responders from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the police officers – and anyone else who did what they could to help in trying to save Ian.”