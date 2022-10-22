A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MARCUS LEE POWER, 37, of Church Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,370 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on April 21.

EVERTON SMITH, 30, of Ombersley Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £247 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Wharf Road on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KENNETH NIBBLETT, 65, of Fferm Y Bryn, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving while disqualified on November 29, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE CHARLTON MOSES, 32, of Bryn Teg Place, Little Mill, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted fishing on private property in the River Wye at the Duke of Beaufort Bridge, Wyesham, Monmouth, on May 19.

JAMIE CROCKER, 34, of Sussex Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA JAYNE SMITH, 32, of Brookfield Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GERAINT RISTE, 41, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.