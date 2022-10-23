AN ESTATE agent worker has admitted stealing thousands of pounds from her employer.
Julie Murray, 54, from Blaenavon, pleaded guilty to the theft of £5,616.39 from Foy Williams in Abergavenny.
The offence took place on May 5, 2018, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
Murray, of West View Terrace, is due to be sentenced at the crown court on November 4.
She was granted unconditional bail.
