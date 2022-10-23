A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ROY WINSTONE NUNES, 56, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on June 9.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for 17 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED SHAHID, 22, of Mendalgief Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident and driving without care and attention on Chepstow Road on November 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

LUKE HAZELL, 31, of Sir Howel Crescent, Undy, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 at Magor on April 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH DURLING, 34, of Tyn Y Griag Road, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a meat cleaver in public, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Station Road on September 25.

He was banned from driving for two years and nine months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

LUKE DAVIES, 33, of Stevelee, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £144 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on January 21.

PAUL GEORGE GRIMSTEAD, 56, of Bridge Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIRK SHERMAN, 35, of Penallt Estate, Llanelly Hill, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on the A4042 in Pontypool on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM FLEETWOOD, 37, of Keswick Close, Rayleigh, Essex, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on the Hardwick roundabout in Abergavenny with a cannabis derivative in his blood on May 21.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.