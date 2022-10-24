A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

BENJAMIN BASTYAN, 20, of Dol Y Pandy, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Brynau Road on September 25.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

STUART CLARKE, 42, of Woodbine Road, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on High Street on September 7.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DANIEL WOODS, 24, of Penlas, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention on Rivermead Way, Rogerstone, Newport, on February 23.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MCKENZIE COREY TURNER, 19, of Castell Meredydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Castle Street on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS ENOS, 32, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £225.03 in a fine, compensation and costs after he pleaded guilty to making off without paying for fuel and driving without a licence on Chepstow Road on August 25.

He was banned from driving for six months.

MARK SUTTON, 31, of Telor Y Coed, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach on September 24.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

AUDREY BABER, 62, of Prospect Place, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RMP COURIERS AND STORAGE LTD, Llanhilleth Industrial Estate, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, were fined £666 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge after they admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.