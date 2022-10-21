RACHEL Buckler has defended the Welsh Conservative seat in Devauden, making Monmouthshire the first female majority council in Wales.

Cllr Buckler held the seat for the Welsh Conservatives in Thursday’s by-election, which had been called following the death of Cllr Bob Greenland earlier this year.

This means the Welsh Conservatives remain with 18 seats in the council, which became Labour-led after May’s election.

Cllr Rachel Buckler has been elected in the Devauden by-election. Picture: Monmouthshire County Council. (Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

Paul Matthews, chief executive of the council – and the man who flipped the coin which decided the outcome of the final ward in the Monmouthshire County Council elections – confirmed that Cllr Buckler received 268 (40.5 per cent) votes.

The turnout was 661 (50.8 per cent) in the ward with an overall electorate of 1,301.

Monmouthshire and the Vale of Glamorgan had been the only councils in Wales with an equal split of female and male councillors following May’s local government elections. However, with Cllr Buckler’s election, Monmouthshire County Council now has the first majority female council in the country.

Congratulations to our newest @WelshConserv @MonmouthshireCC county councillor @RachelBuckler1 . An incredible result against a difficult national backdrop. So proud of Rachel and our team who worked tirelessly pic.twitter.com/C7jYnXd7sA — Richard John (@RichardJohnRJ) October 20, 2022

Labour came second in May, and had this time selected Chepstow town councillor Jim MacTaggart as the party looked to boost its 22 strong group to 23 and hold exactly half the council’s seats.

Former Monmouth Conservative AM Nick Ramsey stood for the Liberal Democrats, Emily Fairman stood for the Green Party, and Ed Webb stood as an independent.

Huge congratulations to @RachelBuckler1, who has won the Devauden ward on @monmouthshire. As a @welshconserv, Rachel is committed and will deliver for all her residents. 👏 — Peter Fox OBE MS (@PeterFox61) October 20, 2022

In the lead-up to the election, Cllr Buckler said: “As a farmer, business owner and rural Monmouthshire resident I have a wide knowledge and experience.

“I will use these benefits for the good of the residents of Devauden, and will work constructively with colleagues.

“I’m passionate about Monmouthshire. I want to give back to society and have a wide set of skills and experience to bring to the table.”

When asked about the main issues Devauden residents were facing, she said: “Rural isolation and the increased costs of rural living are of real concern.

“Local issues like speeding and road safety, lack of decent broadband, services for vulnerable residents, combating litter and protecting the environment. Rural crime is rising and needs attention.

“We need better maintained rural roads and decent bus links.”

Results in full