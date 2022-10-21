A CRIMINAL serving jail sentences for a series of ram raids went on the run for a month after he walked out of an open prison.

Gareth James, 40, escaped from HMP Prescoed, near Usk, over the summer because he was “feeling low” following the death of a sister.

The defendant was serving sentences of four years and eight months for ram raids that included one at the Co-op store in Garndiffaith, Pontypool.

James, formerly of Ebbw Vale, had been moved to Prescoed Prison on March 4 and had a release date of January 23.

He had been allowed “quite a lot of freedom” including visits to family.

David Pugh, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “It was discovered that he was not in the prison grounds at around 11am on August 17 and Gwent Police were contacted.

“The defendant was at large for a month.

“In interview he admitted the offence and said he was struggling with the death of one of his sisters in December 2021.

“He said he found it too much and needed space.

“The defendant walked out of the prison and ran across some fields.”

James was arrested at his girlfriend’s home.

The defendant pleaded guilty to escape.

Mr Pugh told the court James has 33 previous convictions for 105 offences.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “There was no violence, damage or planning and he was quite close to being released.

“He was given quite a lot of freedom and he found it too much of a temptation.

“The defendant missed his sister’s funeral.

“He’s now back in closed prison.”

Judge Huw Rees told James, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, that escape was a “serious offence”.

He added: “This was an unsophisticated escape when you were feeling low.”

The defendant was jailed for six months to run after his current prison sentences expire.