THIS week we asked for pictures from the streets of Gwent and here we have picked just 10 of the images shared by members of our camera club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
George Street Bridge, Newport. Picture: Ross Owen
Puddles in Commercial Street, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Photographer Paul Coombes said: "Used to call this "the wormhole" (still do actually) out the lanes between Glascoed and Llandegvedd Reservoir"
A mural brightening up the streets of Newport. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts
A pavement on a Pontypool street. Picture: Ian Agland
A stroll at Llandegfedd Reservoir. Picture: Nathan Morgan
Pontypool town centre. Picture: Jason Burgess
Bridge Street, Bargoed. Picture: Daniel Brown
Bridge Street, Chepstow. Picture: Caitlyn Cooper
A pedestrian in Pontypool. Picture: Jason Jones
