George Street Bridge, Newport. Picture: Ross Owen

Puddles in Commercial Street, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Photographer Paul Coombes said: "Used to call this "the wormhole" (still do actually) out the lanes between Glascoed and Llandegvedd Reservoir"

A mural brightening up the streets of Newport. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

A pavement on a Pontypool street. Picture: Ian Agland

A stroll at Llandegfedd Reservoir. Picture: Nathan Morgan

Pontypool town centre. Picture: Jason Burgess

Bridge Street, Bargoed. Picture: Daniel Brown

Bridge Street, Chepstow. Picture: Caitlyn Cooper

A pedestrian in Pontypool. Picture: Jason Jones