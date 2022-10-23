HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Jack

Ellie

Jack, 13 years old, male, Cross Breed and Ellie, seven years old, female Jug - Jack and Ellie have sadly come to us as their owner passed away. They are really close and we would love to find them a home together. They are lovely little dogs who so deserve to be back curled up on a nice, cosy sofa. They are looking for a calm and quiet, adult-only home with someone who has lots of time to spend with them and love to offer them.

Bambi, 10 years old, male, Schnauzer - Bambi is an older gentleman who has come to us from a breeder. He is a lovely boy who is a calm fellow with good manners. He is looking for his perfect retirement home and would like to have another dog in his new home to be his friend.

Bridget, 10 year old, female, Lhasa Apso - Bridget is a darling! This sweet older lady has come from her breeder to find a loving home. She is a friendly girl who is very happy to have a gentle fuss and would really love to be someones very special girl. She loves her kennel friends and will need another dog in her new home to snuggle with and show her the ropes of living in a home.

Mishka, nine years, male, Shiba Inu - Mishka is a handsome but nervous boy who has come to us from a breeder. He is skittish about being handled and will need a home with someone who has experience of nervous dogs. He is looking for a home with another female dog and will need a secure garden as he can scale a 4ft fence.